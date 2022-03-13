Tractor Girls at Cardiff

Sunday, 13th Mar 2022 09:06 Ipswich Town Women will be out to maintain top spot in the FA National League Southern Premier Division table when they face Cardiff City at Ocean Park Arena this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls received a boost on Wednesday when the division’s second and third-placed sides Oxford and Southampton drew 1-1, a result which saw the Blues stay top. While Town take on the ninth-placed Bluebirds, Oxford are away at MK Dons and the Saints are at home to Bridgwater United, who the Blues defeated 1-0 last weekend, Anna Grey (pictured) the scorer of the goal. The match is Town’s last fixture before their Vitality Women’s FA Cup quarter-final at home to West Ham next Sunday and defender Eva Hubbard believes the Blues will be spurred on by the prospect of that match. “I think with the excitement of the cup, it’s only going to make us play better and play our game as well as we can because Cardiff is the last game before the West Ham game and we want to take some momentum into that so we can go into West Ham looking really positive and sharp,” she said. In August Town beat Cardiff 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Maddie Biggs the scorer of the winning goal. “I remember them being a strong side and it was very competitive, I think every game has been this season,” Hubbard added. “I think it will be another physical contest, all of the teams in this league are physical and just presenting us with a new challenge that we can hopefully work out how to over so we can get the result.”

Photo: Ross Halls



