Burgess: Frustrating One as It Should Have Been a Goal

Sunday, 13th Mar 2022 11:11 Central defender Cameron Burgess says Macauley Bonne’s late disallowed goal would have capped off a great day with the Blues having deserved to take all three points from their 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth. Bonne slammed into the roof of the net from close range in the 88th minute after Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu had stopped Burgess’s initial effort but the assistant referee erroneously flagged Luke Woolfenden offside believing the academy product rather than the former Australian U23 international had had the first touch from Bersant Celina’s free-kick. Burgess felt the way Portsmouth played in the second half illustrated that Town deserved the win. “I think you could see from the way they were going down at times that they probably bought the draw well, the dark arts I suppose,” he said. “I think we did enough to win the game, certainly not lose it, that’s for sure. “I think it was plain to see for everyone that watched the game, we played well, had a lot of the ball, controlled the game and probably deserved the three points in the end. “Bit of a frustrating one today because I personally thought it should have been a goal for us. “Obviously there are factors with people standing in offside positions and things like that and it’s a hard one for the referee, but I think we probably should have been given a goal there towards the end and it would have been nice and would have capped off a great day. But we battle on and we go again.” Burgess was making his first start under Kieran McKenna with George Edmundson out with an ankle injury. “It was like making your debut again a little bit because I’d not played for a little while. It was great to get back out there,” he said. “That’s why you work hard at training, to get your chance and when you get your chance, it’s up to you to keep [your place] as simple as that. Hopefully I can get a run of games now and do well enough to stay in the team.” The 26-year-old was pleased to be involved in the 10th clean sheet during McKenna’s 15 games in charge at Portman Road.

“That’s the way we’ve been going, it’s nothing special on the team’s part, that’s how we’ve been going, that’s what we’ve been aiming to do every game and long may it continue,” he said. Did he feel under additional pressure because of the recent defensive form? “I think the pressure comes from trying to get the results really. I don’t think it’s anything on my part, it’s just for the whole team, the pressure comes from each and every game, we want to win each and every game, that’s the be all and end all of it basically. “Play well, win the games is the best thing we can do, it’s not about so much us at the back. Portsmouth have been on a great run, they’ve scored a lot of goals so there was always a chance they could score but thankfully we kept them from scoring at our end.” Burgess has had no problem with being left out of the team given the record. “What is it? We’ve conceded one goal in nine games. It’s been pretty impressive to watch. It’s special to see and special to be a part of.” What’s the secret of that defensive consistency? “Nothing weird and wonderful, just working hard and doing the right things on the training ground, attention to detail. “That’s probably the biggest one, the attention to detail that we go through as a team. The information the staff give us and it’s the boys taking it on board and doing things, doing their jobs to the letter, that’s all I can say really. “The level of detail is second-to-none, I will say that. I’ve been at clubs across different levels and there are different ways of doing things. “There’s no right or wrong way, but with this group of lads, they respond well to it and all I can say is that the detail is second to none and it works for us and it’s working well. “It’s the whole team, it starts from everywhere, every aspect we look at and we work on and it’s not just us at the back, it’s not just Chris [Christian Walton] in goal, everyone is playing their part, everyone’s working well and doing the right things.” Despite not having played a minute under McKenna until he came on as a sub during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln, Burgess says he’s still very much felt a part of things. Asked how it’s felt being out of the side, the summer signing from Accrington reflected: “Strange, to be honest, because the environment that the staff have come in and created, it’s not nice not playing but you still feel part of it, you train hard, training’s been really good, I think. “It’s strange because you’re frustrated at not playing but you’re still really happy with being involved and training hard, the training’s good and you know when your chance does come you’re ready for it.” Is that not always the case elsewhere? “Obviously, it is what it is. Sometimes it is frustration that you’re not playing, everyone wants to play, but I think it’s been touched on by a number of guys when they’ve spoken about it, just the environment every day is a special one and probably one of the best that I’ve been involved in, that’s for sure.” Burgess, who was born in Aberdeen but moved to Perth, Western Australia as an 11-year-old when his family emigrated, says that’s down to the manager, his coaching team and his playing colleagues. “One hundred per cent, it’s all the staff, it’s all the players, it’s the group we’ve got, it’s the characters we’ve got through the staff, through the players, through everybody at the training ground,” he said. “Day-in, day-out, you keep your frustrations at bay, train hard, work hard and you know you’ll get a chance.” He says Edmundson, who spent yesterday lunchtime giving autographs and having selfies taken with a lengthy queue of supporters in the FanZone, wished him well before the game. “It’s not nice to see, he’ll be back soon, I know it. He’s a strong character so he’ll be back involved soon,” he said of the former Rangers defender, who is set for a number of weeks on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage. “There’s a good relationship between all of us, especially the lads at the back, everyone one wishing each other well and wanting each other to do well.” Burgess says the role on the left of the back three suits him well: “I’ll play anywhere, put me up front if you want me to stick me there. I’ve played all last season in a back three or most part of the season. I enjoy it there. “All the lads can play anywhere across the back three or a back four, whatever we choose to play. All the lads are adapt well, we do the same things regardless of who plays where. Credit to everyone to be able to shuffle around and do different things.” He says he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet: “I think we all are. I think you’ve got to be to get to where we want to get to and play the way we want to play you’ve got to be comfortable with the ball at your feet, and all the lads are. It’s working quite well.” The draw saw the Blues remain ninth but now five points off the play-offs with only eight matches to play. “I think you know historically what it’s going to take to make the play-offs and all the rest of it and it’s just about plugging away, there are a lot of games left,” he said. “Tick the games off, a draw’s not the perfect result, I think we deserved a win today, but it’s another one chalked off, we go again and hopefully we can get another win in the next game and just keep going that way and watch the points rack up and see where it leaves us at the end of the season.” Town are at Oxford next on Saturday with the U’s fourth, eight points ahead of the Blues having won 2-1 at Shrewsbury yesterday. “We’ll play the same as we play every other game,” he said. “We’ll go and try and win the game, no matter who we play against. I’m looking forward to it.”

