Tractor Girls Win at Cardiff to Extend Their Lead

Sunday, 13th Mar 2022 17:04

Town stretched their lead at the top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division by beating Cardiff City 3-0 at Ocean Park Arena this afternoon, Anna Grey netting twice following Zoe Barratt’s opener, while second-placed Oxford were defeated and Southampton in third drew.

Barratt gave the Blues the lead in the 18th minute when she lobbed the Cardiff keeper.

Grey made it 2-0 with her first of the afternoon a minute into the second half when she turned home Natasha Thomas’s cross.

Town’s third and Grey’s second came in the 61st minute when her cross flew over the keeper’s head.

Results elsewhere made it a great afternoon for the Blues with Oxford losing 1-0 away to the MK Dons, while the Saints were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bridgwater United, the visitors netting their leveller in the 89th minute.

Town now lead the U’s by four points at the top of the table having played the same number of games with Southampton third 13 points behind the Blues but with five matches in hand.

The Tractor Girls are next in action in their big Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final against Super League West Ham at the Goldstar Ground next Sunday.

Town: Quantrill, Hughes (Bryant 66), Peake, Lafayette, Hubbard, Horwood (c), Robertson (O’Brien 60), Barratt (Biggs 69), King, Grey (Boswell 66), Thomas. Unused: L Jackson.





Photo: Photo: Ross Halls