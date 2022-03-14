Town Announce Paul Mariner Day

Monday, 14th Mar 2022 10:27 Town have declared Saturday 26th March Paul Mariner Day with the Blues facing the legendary striker’s previous club Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road that afternoon. Mariner died in July last year aged 68 after battling brain cancer and the Pilgrims paid their own tribute to the former England international, who was part of the Town teams which won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup under Sir Bobby Robson having signed from Argyle in 1976, when the sides met at Home Park in October. Town will be holding an exclusive event for season ticket holders in the FanZone prior to the match with Terry Butcher, John Wark, Russell Osman and Bryan Hamilton remembering their former team-mate and telling stories from their days playing alongside him. Three hundred free tickets will be available for season ticket holders from 10am on Tuesday, which can be booked here. The event will begin at 11.45am and will conclude at 12.30pm with arrival will be from 11.20am via gate 1A. A range of limited edition Paul Mariner Day merchandise will also be available in Planet Blue at the game, including scarves and mugs, with £5 from every scarf and £3 from each mug going directly to the Brain Tumour Charity, who have been selected by Mariner’s family. Glory Days Artwork have designed the front cover of the matchday programme which will feature Mariner, while there will be a display in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand by Blue Action with blue and white flags in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, while Plymouth fans will also have green and white plastic sheets to hold up as the players emerge from the tunnel. Members of Mariner’s family will be at Portman Road and there will be a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 10:50 - Mar 14

Nice gesture. What a legend. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments