Keeper Ridd in Wales U18s Squad

Monday, 14th Mar 2022 16:38

Young Town keeper Lewis Ridd has been named in the Wales U18s squad for two friendly matches against Finland at Colliers Park, Wrexham on Friday 25th and Monday 28th March.

The Port Talbot-born 17-year-old, who joined Town as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swansea, has previously been capped at U18 level three times.

Wales U18s: Ronnie Hollingshead (West Bromwich Albion), Lewis Ridd (Ipswich Town), Murphy Bennett (Forest Green Rovers), Zac Bell (Bristol City), Ben Hammond (Nottingham Forest), Zak Williams (Crewe Alexandra), Joel Green (Newcastle United), Joel Cotterill (Swansea City), Ben Purcell (Reading), Harry Jewitt-White (Portsmouth), Cameron Congreve (Swansea City), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Joel Colwill (Cardiff City), Mathaeus Roberts (Arsenal), Morgan Williams (AFC Wimbledon), Cian Ashford (Cardiff City), Josh Esen (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Crole (Cardiff City), Chris Popov (Leicester City), Iwan Roberts (Liverpool).





Photo: James Ager