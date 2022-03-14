Town to Match Fans' Ukraine Donations

Monday, 14th Mar 2022 17:12 Town are to match the £3,455.62 donated to The British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by fans at the home game against Lincoln City last week. The Blues and Imps showed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people by Town wearing all blue and the visitors their all-yellow third kit, while there was a minute’s applause before kick-off, a Ukraine flag continues to fly on top of the Cobbold Stand, along with blue and yellow corner flags. The British Red Cross staged a collection inside and outside the ground with all proceeds going to those suffering in the war with £3,455.62 raised CEO Mark Ashton says the club will match that sum. “It was great to see the players, staff and supporters of our club and Lincoln come together to show their support for the people of Ukraine,” he told the club site. “The fans have dug deep to raise money for those who are suffering from the crisis, so it is only right that the club do our bit as well. “The thoughts of everyone at Ipswich Town remain with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by this terrible ongoing conflict." Emma-Jane Slater, senior regional fundraising officer with the British Red Cross, added: “Millions of people are at risk of the deadly consequences of conflict and we must get critical support to those that need it the most. “We are extremely grateful to the club and the generous supporters who kindly donated to the appeal on the night.”

Photo: Matchday Images



backwaywhen added 17:21 - Mar 14

That’s pretty poor from a crowd of 25,000 , and before you ask yes I did ….. a fiver . -1

