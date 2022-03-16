Lowestoft Legends Night Postponed
Wednesday, 16th Mar 2022 10:48
Thursday evening’s Supporters Club event with Terry Butcher and Russell Osman has been postponed due to illness.
The event, which was due to take place at Lowestoft Town’s Crown Meadow, has been rescheduled for Thursday 31st March.
Any questions regarding the event or refunds should be addressed to Supporters Club chair Mark Ramsay via itsc@gmail.com or 07810 373296.
