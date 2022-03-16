More Tickets on Sale For Tractor Girls' Cup Quarter-Final

Wednesday, 16th Mar 2022 15:16

A limited number of additional tickets have gone on sale for Sunday’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup quarter-final against Super League West Ham United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe (KO 12.30pm).

The capacity had been capped at 1,750 with every ticket sold but following the demand and further safety checks, another 250 tickets have been made available.

Sunday’s game is being screened by the BBC on the Red Button, the first time the Tractor Girls have been on live TV.

The match is also being shown overseas in countries including Norway and the US.





Photo: Action Images