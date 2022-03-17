McKenna: Celina Set to Stay With Town During International Break

Thursday, 17th Mar 2022 15:20 Town boss Kieran McKenna expects forward Bersant Celina to stay with the Blues during next week's international break despite Kosovo having friendlies against Burkina Faso and Switzerland. McKenna says Celina has spoken to the Football Federation of Kosovo and expressed his wish to remain in Suffolk, as he did during November’s international fixtures, for the home game against fellow play-off challengers Plymouth. “I think he’s had some conversations with them and my understanding is that Bersant’s had some communication with the federation and made it clear that he really wants to stay next week and wants to be involved in a couple of important games that we have,” the Town boss said. “As I understand it, he’ll be staying with us and available over the next couple of weeks.” McKenna is a big fan of the 25-year-old on-loan Dijon man, who he has known for some time: “I’ve really enjoyed working with him, he’s a player who I knew from his time as a youth player at Manchester City, from playing against him originally when I was at Tottenham when he was maybe 16 or 17 and had just come across from Norway. “He’s a player I knew well even before coming here, working with him up close, as people can see on a matchday, he’s a fantastic talent from a technical point of view, he’s a boy who loves his football, wants to have the ball at his feet, wants to be on the pitch and have the ball at his feet all the time. “I think he’s definitely got more to come, we’ve been working really hard with him and he’s been working really hard behind the scenes on different aspects of his game, improving his work off the ball at times and developing his effectiveness in the areas we can get him in and trying to add more effective numbers to his game in terms of goals and assists. “I think that’s a project that’s still ongoing. We’re really happy with the goal that he got against Burton where he made the long and dynamic run into the penalty box and was able to finish off a move. “Things like that really, we’ll keep working with him, trying to develop him. He’s got a good level of experience now but I still think there is more to come and he’s certainly a player who is hungry to improve his game, enjoys his football, wants to develop himself, wants to climb back up to play at a high level and he’s someone we enjoy having here at the football club.” Next weekend’s Portman Road opponents Argyle will be without midfielder Panutche Camara and striker Luke Jephcott due to international calls from Guinea-Bissau squad and the Wales U21s respectively. McKenna isn’t aware that any of his players will be called up during the international break: “I’ve not had anything else through.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 15:56 - Mar 17

Did the interviewer not think of asking if McKenna would be trying to sign Celina? 0

pennblue added 16:01 - Mar 17

"McKenna: Celina Set to Stay With Town" - can you just change the headline to be this please? He belongs here, this is his home. 0

