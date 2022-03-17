Town Purchase Land Behind Sir Alf Ramsey Stand
Thursday, 17th Mar 2022 18:18
Town owner, Gamechanger 20 Ltd, has acquired the land behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand on the corner of Russell Road/Chancery Road and Portman Road.
The land is currently occupied by retail units which formerly housed Office Outlet and Better Gym as well as car parks and is next to the site where a Travelodge is currently under construction.
“I am absolutely delighted that we have acquired the land behind our Sir Alf Ramsey Stand,” Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site.
“This is a further demonstration of the club’s ownership investing in infrastructure in and around our Portman Road home.
“We are fully aware there are areas of much-needed improvement at Portman Road. Over the coming weeks we will communicate additional projects to support that.
“We are currently looking at several options that can enhance and support the club for its present and future. This is just the start.”
As reported last week, Town have submitted planning permission for work on the stadium including new dugouts and a big screen, while the pitch is set to be renovated, most likely in the summer of 2023 rather than this close season.
