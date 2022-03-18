Celina: My Best Spell of the Season

Friday, 18th Mar 2022 06:00 Bersant Celina believes he is playing his best football of the season right now as the loanee looks to extend new boss Kieran McKenna’s impressive start in management at Oxford on Saturday. Town have played 15 games since McKenna took charge in mid-December, producing nine wins, four draws and just two defeats for a return of 31 points from a possible 45 and propelling them to within six points of the coveted play-offs. The statistics are even more commendable under closer scrutiny. They are on an unbeaten run of nine games that includes eight clean sheets and only one goal conceded, while Dijon loanee Celina has played in each of the last eight, six as a member of the starting line-up and two as a substitute, netting once. Asked what has made the team so hard to beat, Celina replied: “It is all down to the way we work in training every day and I honestly don’t believe any other team works as hard as we do. “The intensity in training is exactly what we bring into our games and that’s why we have been so good. “Personally, this spell is my best of the season. It’s turning out that way but I just need to score a few more goals. “I know I can do better and that is what I will be striving to do over the last eight games – or maybe 11 if we reach the play-offs.

“I want to achieve more in the game and I will be putting everything I’ve got into the final eight league games. “I am enjoying working with the new manager a lot. He trusts me and I trust him, and he is exactly the type of manager that I and the team needed. “The way he wants us to play has been perfect for me and I really appreciate what he and his staff have brought to the club. “There has been a huge change at the training ground and I don’t mean the facilities. It is the way we are working in training and I am really happy. “I also feel we are connecting more with the fans than when I was here five years ago. They are supporting us in big numbers and their backing is very much appreciated. “Our aim is to reward them with good performances and results, and of course a place in the play-offs. “They are enjoying the football we are playing and the atmosphere at the Lincoln game, for example, was tremendous. “A crowd of 25,000-plus is amazing at this level and shows the potential of the club if we can deliver the results. It just doesn’t happen for so many teams in League One and it shows how big a club this is.” Away from football, Celina was quick to make available an apartment he owns in the Norwegian town of Drammen for refugees forced to flee the conflict in Ukraine and knows only too well about the consequences of war. He was only two years old when his parents took him to Norway as a result of the ongoing war in their native Kosovo and he was raised there before joining local club Strømsgodset to launch his football career. From there he joined the Manchester City academy in 2012, signing a three-year professional deal in 2014. He won Norwegian honours at U15, U16, U17 and U21 levels before deciding to represent Kosovo and he has since won 30 senior international caps, scoring twice. Celina said: “The situation is terrible and I just wanted to do something to help. If we can all do a little to help it will make a massive difference for the poor people who are being forced to flee their country. I am sure people will want to do whatever they can to help. “With regard to the apartment, my dad is speaking to the council and we will get people in as quickly as possible. “It is difficult for me to speak about my own experiences when I was young but I am very keen to help make life better for those who are currently suffering. “What my family and I had to go through has helped to make who I am today and given me a lot of motivation to succeed in life.”

Photo: TWTD



tempzzzz added 07:01 - Mar 18

Rely enjoying watching his football atm, absolute class. It's great that he wants to stay here, I genuinely think we'll pull the stops out to keep him cos he makes a massive difference to the team. 0

