U18s at Watford

Friday, 18th Mar 2022 11:46 Town’s U18s are in action away at Watford on Saturday morning. Adem Atay’s side are currently second in Professional Development League Two South with the Hornets sixth. Last week, the young Blues secured a place in the final of the Professional Development League Cup via a 1-0 home defeat of Wigan, Zak Bradshaw scoring the only goal in the second half. They will face Coventry City in the final, the Sky Blues having beaten Charlton 1-0 in their semi-final.

