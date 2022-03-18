Tractor Girls Sign Mexico International Flores

Friday, 18th Mar 2022 20:42 Ipswich Town Women have signed midfielder Silvana Flores from Tottenham Hotspur on a dual signing agreement which will see her spend the remainder of the season with the Blues. Mexico international Flores, 19, has family connections with Town, her brother Marcelo having been with the Blues' academy before moving on to Arsenal in the summer of 2018, while her father Ruben was a coach at Playford Road and has also been the manager of the Cayman Islands women’s national side. Flores, who will wear the number 19 shirt while at Town and is eligible for Sunday’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup quarter-final against West Ham, started her career at Essex RTC (Regional Talent Club) where she was coached by Blues boss Joe Sheehan. She moved to Arsenal's WSL academy set-up aged 16, featuring regularly for their U21s. Flores moved on to Chelsea before a switch to Reading in February 2021 and then joined Tottenham at the start of the 2021/22 season. Having only featured for the Spurs academy since making the move, Flores has joined the Blues in search of first-team football and to help strengthen Town’s promotion push. Flores represented Mexico at the 2018 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, where they were runners-up, at the 2019 Sud Ladies Cup and at the 2020 and 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championships. She made her full international debut in a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in February and will become the first senior international to represent the Town women’s side. In addition to brother Marcelo and father Ruben, Flores’s sister Tatiana currently plays for Chelsea.

Photo: ITFC Women



