Dobra in Albania U21s Squad

Saturday, 19th Mar 2022 12:52 On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21s squad for their European Championships fixtures against the Czech Republic and England during the international break. The Albanian youngsters host the Czechs at the Elbasan Arena next Friday and then England at the same venue on the following Tuesday. Dobra, 20, who has previously won eight U21 caps, scoring once, is currently out of the first-team picture at loan club Colchester, having last featured in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Sutton back on January 4th. Since former Town defender Wayne Brown took over as caretaker-manager on January 19th, Dobra has only been in the matchday squad once. Asked about the Londoner’s absence by the Colchester Gazette recently, Brown said: “Dobs is available for selection, if and when needed.” Dobra’s chances of being involved may have been impacted by the U’s having six players on loan with only five permitted in a matchday squad. The academy product is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season.

Linkboy13 added 13:11 - Mar 19

Can't get in the Colchester team very overated in my opinion one trick pony. His future at Ipswich is looking very bleak with McKenna raising the standard.





