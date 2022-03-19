Morsy on Bench For Blues at Oxford

Saturday, 19th Mar 2022 14:18 Skipper Sam Morsy is among the Town subs, one of two changes as the Blues face Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Morsy, who has been forced off in the last two matches by a hamstring problem, is replaced in the centre of midfield by Tom Carroll, while Joe Pigott is the central striker with Kayden Jackson having picked up a more serious hamstring injury during last week’s 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth. Joining Morsy among the subs for the first time under manager McKenna is young centre-half Elkan Baggott, who was in the 20-man squad last week but without making the final 18. Janoi Donacien captains with fellow centre-half Luke Woolfenden making his 100th appearance for the Blues. Oxford make three changes from the team which won 2-1 at Shrewsbury last week with Sam Long, Ciaron Brown and Billy Bodin in for John Mousinho, Steve Seddon and Nathan Holland, who are all on the bench. Oxford: Eastwood, McNally, Long, Brown, Sykes, Kane, Brannagan (c), Williams, Bodin, Whyte, Taylor. Subs: Stevens, Mousinho, Forde, Seddon, McGuane, Holland, Winnall. Town: Walton, Donacien (c), Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Carroll, Thompson, Chaplin, Celina, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Baggott, Penney, Morsy, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Referee: Marc Edwards (Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 14:55 - Mar 19

Not surprising Morsy doesn't start...obviously not a big problem but a niggling one, sadly I don't have a lot of trust in Carroll as his replacement although he did play somewhat better 2nd half against Pompey (he just hasn't got the physicality). Glad Aluko is starting but wish I could say the same for Pigott! 0

TimmyH added 14:57 - Mar 19

Sorry Aluko isn't starting, considering how well he played against Lincoln a tad surprising. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments