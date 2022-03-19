Morsy on Bench For Blues at Oxford
Saturday, 19th Mar 2022 14:18
Skipper Sam Morsy is among the Town subs, one of two changes as the Blues face Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.
Morsy, who has been forced off in the last two matches by a hamstring problem, is replaced in the centre of midfield by Tom Carroll, while Joe Pigott is the central striker with Kayden Jackson having picked up a more serious hamstring injury during last week’s 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth.
Joining Morsy among the subs for the first time under manager McKenna is young centre-half Elkan Baggott, who was in the 20-man squad last week but without making the final 18.
Janoi Donacien captains with fellow centre-half Luke Woolfenden making his 100th appearance for the Blues.
Oxford make three changes from the team which won 2-1 at Shrewsbury last week with Sam Long, Ciaron Brown and Billy Bodin in for John Mousinho, Steve Seddon and Nathan Holland, who are all on the bench.
Oxford: Eastwood, McNally, Long, Brown, Sykes, Kane, Brannagan (c), Williams, Bodin, Whyte, Taylor. Subs: Stevens, Mousinho, Forde, Seddon, McGuane, Holland, Winnall.
Town: Walton, Donacien (c), Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Carroll, Thompson, Chaplin, Celina, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Baggott, Penney, Morsy, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Referee: Marc Edwards (Tyne and Wear).
Photo: Matchday Images
