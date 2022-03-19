Chaplin: Draw a Real Sickener

Saturday, 19th Mar 2022 19:57 by Blair Ferguson Forward Conor Chaplin felt Town’s draw at Oxford was a “real sickener”, the Blues having dropped two vital points in the fifth minute of extra-time at the Kassam Stadium. The draw leaves Ipswich six points adrift of the play-offs with seven games left of their League One season. The game looked to be finishing as planned in an impressive second half with Bersant Celina’s 70th minute goal, in which Chaplin made a sharp pass in the build-up, having given the Blues a deserved lead. However, Town’s recently impenetrable defence couldn’t hold out for the win, despite there having been few signs of an Oxford equaliser going into the final moments. “A real sickener,” Chaplin said when asked about the result. “I don’t think there’s another way to describe it. I thought the second half was brilliant, fantastic. “I just think we stepped up our intensity, we were more aggressive, more on the front foot and I think that told as well. “I thought the conditions played a part today in both halves and I think both teams struggled playing against the wind. “I thought they were better first half and we were a lot better in the second half, so absolutely gutted.

“I do think the conditions played a part. I don’t know what it was like in the stands, but it was really windy on the pitch and obviously it is open here, so it was really windy. I think you could tell by the goalkicks and things like that. “I don’t think we have [conceded from a set piece] for 10 or 12 games. I think we’ve been brilliant, especially in that area at set pieces. I can’t remember the last time we conceded a set piece. It was a great header, he’s got up higher than everyone else, but we’re usually so good in those moments, which makes it even harder to take. “I don’t know the other results because I haven’t seen them, but yeah, it would have been [a big result]. Especially coming here, they are obviously going well and I thought we would have been full value for our win as well. “The fans deserved it, the fans were brilliant. I thought we did enough to send them on their way happy, but obviously, it wasn’t to be.” Despite the disappointment following the final whistle, there are plenty of signs that Town are a team moving in the right direction. Like other players in previous weeks, Chaplin attributes the upturn in form to the arrival of manager Kieran McKenna and even though results haven’t gone their way every time, what's worked on in training is evident on a matchday. “I think we’ve been really, really consistent as individuals and as a team we’ve been consistent since the boss has come in really. I think any stat tells you that,” Chaplin continued. “Obviously, we thought our play-off hopes were gone completely and the boss has been amazing for that. “I definitely feel like since the boss has come in, it’s taken us up a new level completely and everyone has really bought into it around the club, staff, players and fans. I think everyone can see we’re moving in the right direction, for sure.” Chaplin, 25, who joined the Blues from Barnsley in the summer, felt the goal exemplified the way Town are playing under McKenna. “I don’t think there is a better example of the way we played, how slick we can be through the pitch, how quick we can get through the pitch and the combinations. I think that sums it up perfectly,” he added. “That goal probably summed up everything that is good about us. They are the types of patterns we work on day in and day out, so for that to come off as cleanly as that on game day is obviously pleasing. “Obviously the coaching staff will be happy with that one and we’ll all be happy with that one because of the way we practise and the way we train. Obviously, with conceding, it doesn’t feel like it at the moment.” Chaplin and Celina have worked together well as number 10s in McKenna’s system with the Kosovo international having said earlier this week that he’d like to be at Town long-term, and Chaplin hopes their partnership will continue next season. When asked if the pair are developing an understanding, Chaplin said: “I think we’ve been consistent with it in terms of the shape and in terms of the patterns. And that’s why it helps when you’re consistent in terms of the way you train because it’s a lot easier on a Saturday. “[I’d like him to stay] 100 per cent. He’s a fantastic player, a brilliant player, the ability he has for this level is unquestionable. He’s a joy to play with at times, really, really good, so we’ll see and all wish the same things.”

Photo: Pagepix



