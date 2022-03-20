Tractor Girls Host West Ham Targeting Cup Upset
Sunday, 20th Mar 2022 09:55
Ipswich Town Women play the biggest game in their history at lunchtime when they take on Super League West Ham United in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe (KO 12.30pm, live on the BBC Red Button).
The Tractor Girls will be aiming to cause a cup upset by defeating the Hammers, who are sixth in the top flight, and reach the semi-finals of the competition.
The game is a sell-out with a record 2,000 fans at the Goldstar Ground. In addition to being shown on TV in the UK, the match is also being screened overseas in countries including Norway and the US.
Photo: Ross Halls
