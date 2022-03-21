Former Striker Folami Handed First Australia Call-Up

Monday, 21st Mar 2022 09:24

Former Town striker Ben Folami has received his first call into the full Australia squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Folami, 22, joined the Blues as an academy scholar in the summer of 2016 and went on to make four senior starts - one in the league - and three sub appearances, scoring once, before being released last summer.

The Sydney-born frontman joined Melbourne Victory in the A-League, who he had been on loan with since the previous October.

While at Town one-time Stevenage loanee Folami won caps at U19 and U23 level and now he has received his first senior call as a replacement for Adelaide United’s Craig Goodwin.

The Socceroos host Japan in Sydney on Thursday and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah a week on Tuesday.





Photo: Matchday Images