McKenna, Ashton and Rolls at Fans' Forum

Monday, 21st Mar 2022 12:08

Manager Kieran McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton and director of performance Andy Rolls will be taking part in a Fans’ Forum in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road on Tuesday 29th March (6.30pm-8pm, arrival from 6pm).

The trio will take questions from 150 supporters at the event with free tickets - restricted to one per person - available from this afternoon at 2pm.

The Fans’ Forum, the third and final of the season, will also be streamed live on YouTube for those that are unable to make it to Portman Road.





Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC