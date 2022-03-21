Butcher and Wark at Supporters Club Event in Bury
Monday, 21st Mar 2022 12:25
The ITFC Official Supporters Club is holding an Evening of Questions and Answers with John Wark and Terry Butcher on Monday 28th March at Bury Town Football Club (doors and bar open at 6.45pm for 7.30pm start).
Entry is £10. Email russellward@burytownfc.co.uk or contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk or call chairman Mark Ramsay on 07810 373296 to reserve your seat.
Photo: Action Images
