Nydam: I'm Happy and Looking to the Future

Monday, 21st Mar 2022 12:41 Retiring former Blues midfielder Tristan Nydam says he’s come to terms with his playing career being over at only 22 and says he will now work towards his coaching badges. Nydam announced that he was hanging up his boots last night having never recovered from the serious ankle injury he suffered at Notts County in pre-season ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. “It was a really tough decision,” Nydam told the club site. “I’ve come to terms with it now and I am happy and looking forward to the future. I’m sad about it but I am only young and there is a lot for me to look forward to in life. I am in a good place. “I can’t fault anyone at the club as everyone worked really hard to help me. I played some U23 football and got about 30 minutes against MK Dons last season, but the ankle just never made a full recovery. “I also suffered a hamstring injury so that was another setback, and I need to think about my future now, not just football. “I’m going to be shadowing some of the coaches at the training ground and I will look to get my UEFA B coaching licence. “I’m only 22 and we will see what life brings. Again, the club has been really good to me and I have spoken to people like Bryan Klug [head of coaching and player development] and Adem Atay [U18s manager]. “I have never done anything other than play football, though. That was my first job. You don’t think this sort of thing will happen to you but it is what it is and I really enjoyed my time in the game. “There are a lot of people to thank and I am particularly grateful to Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor for giving me my debut against Luton in 2017. I have loved my time at the club and now it is time for me to choose my next path.”

Photo: Matchday Images



