Dyer Resigns as U23s Manager
Monday, 21st Mar 2022 15:27
Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer has resigned from his role with immediate effect, the club has announced.
Former England international Dyer had been in the position since October 2020 with his side currently top of Professional Development League Two South having finished second last season.
A statement from the club reads: “Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm that Kieron Dyer has resigned from his position as U23s manager with immediate effect.
“Kieron had been in charge of the young Blues since October 2020 and leaves the U23s following a successful season to date.”
Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: “It has come as a surprise to us that Kieron wishes to stand down from his role as U23s manager.
“Kieron’s played his part in the development of some of our young players and we thank him for his efforts.
“I speak on behalf of everyone at the club in wishing Kieron all the very best with his future.”
Ipswich-born Dyer, a Town youth product as a player, previously worked with the U16s and U18s at Playford Road.
In November, just prior to his stint as interim-manager, John McGreal was appointed to a role assisting Dyer with the U23s while working specifically on players' IDPs [Individual Development Plans]. It's likely the former centre-half will be in sole charge of the squad until a new appointment is made.
The U23s are in action away against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 287 bloggers
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]