Dyer Resigns as U23s Manager

Monday, 21st Mar 2022 15:27 Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer has resigned from his role with immediate effect, the club has announced. Former England international Dyer had been in the position since October 2020 with his side currently top of Professional Development League Two South having finished second last season. A statement from the club reads: “Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm that Kieron Dyer has resigned from his position as U23s manager with immediate effect. “Kieron had been in charge of the young Blues since October 2020 and leaves the U23s following a successful season to date.” Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: “It has come as a surprise to us that Kieron wishes to stand down from his role as U23s manager. “Kieron’s played his part in the development of some of our young players and we thank him for his efforts. “I speak on behalf of everyone at the club in wishing Kieron all the very best with his future.” Ipswich-born Dyer, a Town youth product as a player, previously worked with the U16s and U18s at Playford Road. In November, just prior to his stint as interim-manager, John McGreal was appointed to a role assisting Dyer with the U23s while working specifically on players' IDPs [Individual Development Plans]. It's likely the former centre-half will be in sole charge of the squad until a new appointment is made. The U23s are in action away against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday afternoon. One of the best coaches I have ever worked with, it was a privilege. gave me a lot of responsibility and trust will be sadly missed by all https://t.co/dTaHhOYf50 — NathanGriffith (@NathanGriffithx) March 21, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



wkj added 15:32 - Mar 21

Sad to see, and don't wish to speculate why - but always a legend whose sale allowed us to reach the promised land and have a season in Europe. Great player and one of the best youngsters I ever saw in a town shirt. 5

DonnyBlue23 added 15:33 - Mar 21

So what’s gone on there then? 0

superblues9 added 15:37 - Mar 21

Disappointing as stated his sale got us to the premier league nice bloke remember him coming to the hospital on a visit when I was in there when younger dad to see him go 0

floridablue added 15:41 - Mar 21

Hope all's well with him as he seemed to be enjoying the position. I was an old school friend of his father Charlie way back when..! 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:43 - Mar 21

Donnyblue nothings necessarily ‘gone on there’ the poor guys been in some dire health for a little while and maybe wants to concentrate on that.



Wish him well as above the money from his sale got us promoted and remember him being at the play off final and being ecstatic at the final whistle. ITFC legend 1

Gilesy added 15:44 - Mar 21

"It's come as a surprise" read like the words of someone who's a little bit cross to me, suggesting it's perhaps not entirely amicable? I hope I'm wrong. 0

Crinkle59 added 15:53 - Mar 21

Thanks for all he's done ,hope not because of illness, maybe a move to better things? HE has done well as a player and coach ,turned his life around. 0

Fatboy added 15:54 - Mar 21

Top bloke. Blue through and through. Wishing you all the best, Kieron, and hopefully see you back at the club before long. 1

BlueLikeJazz added 15:55 - Mar 21

@Gilesy I know what you mean, but I didn't read it quite like that, more, "we didn't actually want him to leave, it was his decision"...anyway, given his health issues maybe not totally surprising... 2

abandon_hope1978 added 15:55 - Mar 21

He did the same thing same when he was coaching the U18's a few years back, then he came back, supposedly a much better coach. To leave with immediate effect (again) doesn't show much respect to a club that still refer to him as a "legend" He always goes on about being Town manager one day ................ never going to happen. If he was 1st team manager calibre, he'd be employed as one somewhere by now. For someone who criticized players for lack of commitment, he should have a long look in the mirror. -6

martin587 added 15:59 - Mar 21

It’s always sad when a Town legend leaves our wonderful club.Whatever the reasons I wish him well. 0

heavyweight added 16:08 - Mar 21

Abandon-hope it's not like he's left a gapping hole as McGreal is there to take up the reins. Maybe he stayed on long enough for NcGreal to get settled before he resigned 0

Suffolkboy added 16:08 - Mar 21

It’s a shock, for one and all it appears ; to speculate is pointless at this juncture BUT K D remains a real talent who has given and brought much to treasure and admire to ITFC .

For now we must all wish him only the best ,and hope that if challenges have brought this upon him ,then they may be speedily and satisfactorily resolved and put behind !

Meanwhile , KD thanks so much for all you’ve done to date and for the super input as a Coach and mentor .

Very very best wishes !

Coyb 0

Rozeeboy74 added 16:09 - Mar 21

Health? Clash of personalities? First team options elsewhere?

Whatever it is, I love this guy. Modern day legend. 0

Blue_75 added 16:17 - Mar 21

All the best for the future Kieran. Hope to see you back in the game soon! 0

tractorboybig added 16:25 - Mar 21

a good player for us but calling him a legend is a bit over the top

0

