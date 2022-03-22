Hughes Nets Winner as U23s Return to Top

Tuesday, 22nd Mar 2022 15:10

Tommy Hughes scored the only goal as Town’s U23s beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the Owls’ Middlewood Road training ground to return to the top of Professional Development League Two South.

Hughes netted in the 78th minute to see the side which until yesterday was managed by Kieron Dyer to their eighth win on the trot against Wednesday, who are coached by former Town left-back Neil Thompson.

The young Blues now lead Bristol City, who won 4-0 at Crewe yesterday, at the top of the table on goal difference but with the Robins having a game in hand.

U23s: White, Agbaje, Smith, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa, Hughes. Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze.





Photo: Matchday Images