Rotherham and Wigan Fixtures Move
Tuesday, 22nd Mar 2022 17:22
Town’s game at Rotherham United has moved from Good Friday to the Saturday for live Sky coverage, while the home match against Wigan Athletic has moved to the Tuesday as a result.
The Blues will now face the table-topping Millers at the New York Stadium at 12.30pm on Saturday 16th April.
The Latics, who are a point behind the South Yorkshiremen in second, will now be at Portman Road on Tuesday 19th April with a 7.45pm start, the game having initially been scheduled for the Monday.
Ticketing details for the Rotherham game can be found on the club site.
Photo: Action Images
