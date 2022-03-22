Rotherham and Wigan Fixtures Move

Tuesday, 22nd Mar 2022 17:22 Town’s game at Rotherham United has moved from Good Friday to the Saturday for live Sky coverage, while the home match against Wigan Athletic has moved to the Tuesday as a result. The Blues will now face the table-topping Millers at the New York Stadium at 12.30pm on Saturday 16th April. The Latics, who are a point behind the South Yorkshiremen in second, will now be at Portman Road on Tuesday 19th April with a 7.45pm start, the game having initially been scheduled for the Monday. Ticketing details for the Rotherham game can be found on the club site.

Photo: Action Images



Steve_M added 17:45 - Mar 22

FFS 1

DJR added 17:56 - Mar 22

Agreed. I have a season ticket but tend not to go to midweek games as the journey's quite far and it means getting back pretty late. If we're still in with a shout, I may well go, but if not, I doubt it. 0

MickMillsTash added 18:04 - Mar 22

Never sure about playing on Good Friday but was looking forward to these matches, less so now

0

dyersdream added 18:06 - Mar 22

Oh great I’ve moved my work to go to home game with Wigan now I can’t go !! 0

Scuzzer added 18:14 - Mar 22

Good. Dont like games on a Good Friday. 0

