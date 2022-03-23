TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Simon Milton Part One

Wednesday, 23rd Mar 2022 17:27 Simon Milton is the star of the latest TWTD-Blue Monday Podcast collaboration with Part One celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Blues' 1991/92 Second Division title. Milton discusses that campaign which saw unfancied Town storm to the championship and into the first season of the new Premier League as well as other aspects and highlights of his playing career. In part two tomorrow, the former midfielder will talk about his days working at the club after he hung up his boots, what he makes of the new ownership and new manager Kieran McKenna, as well as his current role with charity Futurestars.

Photo: Action Images



itsonlyme added 17:32 - Mar 23

Super guy. I was at Fulham the night he scored a screamer in the league cup. Time when we used to compete in all cups. TWTD! 0

