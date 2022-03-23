Plymouth Ticket Sales 21,500

Wednesday, 23rd Mar 2022 17:57 Town have sold more than 21,500 tickets for Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, which has been designated Paul Mariner Day in tribute to the clubs’ legendary striker. The ninth-placed Blues, unbeaten in 10, will be looking for a win which they will hope will put them back in the play-off hunt against the Pilgrims, who are fourth having won their last six. In honour of Mariner, who died last July aged 68, there will be fan displays, a minute’s applause, merchandise and a feature in the matchday programme. Tickets to Saturday’s match are available here.

mike added 18:12 - Mar 23

Thought it would be 25.000 plus!! 0

MickMillsTash added 18:58 - Mar 23

Agreed 25000 would have been my guess

Plymouth have sold 1200 - I thought they would bring more, there will be loads of Plymouth fans in London. is that 1200 included in the 21500 ?



Perhaps people are being out off by the standard of refereeing in this league. 0

