Plymouth Ticket Sales 21,500
Wednesday, 23rd Mar 2022 17:57
Town have sold more than 21,500 tickets for Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, which has been designated Paul Mariner Day in tribute to the clubs’ legendary striker.
The ninth-placed Blues, unbeaten in 10, will be looking for a win which they will hope will put them back in the play-off hunt against the Pilgrims, who are fourth having won their last six.
In honour of Mariner, who died last July aged 68, there will be fan displays, a minute’s applause, merchandise and a feature in the matchday programme.
Tickets to Saturday’s match are available here.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 287 bloggers
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]