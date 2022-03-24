Bakinson: We Might Need to Win Every Single Game

Thursday, 24th Mar 2022 18:37 Loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is still chasing a dream end to the current campaign that would see Town contest the play-offs and if he can score at least one goal at a packed Portman Road he will feel better still. Despite recent setbacks in the form of draws with Cheltenham, Morecambe, Portsmouth and Oxford, all within the last six games, the Blues are unbeaten in 10 games and remain in with a chance, albeit what many might consider to be a slim one, of securing a top-six slot in League One. Bakinson, signed in January on loan from Bristol City until the end of the season, has so far made 11 league appearances – eight starts and three from the bench – and scored once, the vital winner in last month’s 1-0 away win at lowly Doncaster in what was his fifth outing for the club. Last time out, at Oxford six days ago, Town suffered the heartbreak of conceding a goal deep into stoppage time as the home side grabbed a 1-1 draw – and midfielder Bakinson admitted it was difficult after they were just seconds away from claiming all three points. The 23-year-old from Camden, Greater London, said: “It wasn’t a loss but it almost felt like one. We were obviously disappointed after the game but we just have to focus on the next one, on Saturday, against Plymouth. “It was an especially sore one to take and I felt it over the weekend, Saturday night and Sunday. But once you are back in training on Monday it’s time to look ahead and get your head on for the next fixture, so that has been the focus for the last few days.

“The draws have cost us valuable points and nobody knows that better than we do. There are a lot of good teams at the top end of the table and they are all fighting for positions, either automatic promotion or a place in the play-offs, and we want to get a win on Saturday. “In fact, we might need to win every single game between now and the end of the season, who knows? It’s very tight but there’s no doubt that we need wins because the draws are not going to get us to where we want to be. “Let’s just do what we always do and try to win every game we play then see where it takes us come the end of the season. “Is it feasible? I’d say ‘Why not?’ We’re in good form – unbeaten in 10 speaks for itself – and we’ve been playing well. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go on a run through to the end of the season and if we could win all seven it will surely give us a big chance.” A play-off place is at the top of Bakinson’s wish list but he is also looking to add to his one goal and would like nothing more than to experience the joy of finding the net on home soil. He added: “I can imagine scoring a goal at Portman Road in front of more than 20,000 fans would be an amazing experience. They are so loud and they create the sort of atmosphere that players enjoy, so I’ve thought of what it would be like to score for them. “It’s up there near the top of my wish list. The main aim is to get into the play-offs but if I can score a goal or two along the way, so much the better. “It’s not as if I haven’t had chances but most of the time I’ve looked to try to place the ball rather than going for power. Maybe the next time I get an opportunity I need to put my foot through it!” As to what happens when the season ends and his loan agreement expires, he was asked what the future holds for him. Will it be back at Bristol City, where manager Nigel Pearson was quite outspoken when he agreed the player could make the temporary switch to Suffolk, or might he be keen to remain here on a permanent basis? Bakinson said: “At the moment my priority is to give my all for Ipswich, to do my utmost in every game I play, to help win games and get us into the top six. I’m not thinking about anything else. “I’m an Ipswich player until we have no more games to play. Right now, it’s all about dealing with the on-pitch situation from one game to the next and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.” Could he see himself playing for Bristol City – and Pearson – again? “I saw what the manager said and I guess that’s just how the game is now,” said Bakinson. “Everybody has their own opinions on games, on players and on staff. Managers are always being scrutinised for things as well and it’s all part of the game. We’ll just have to wait and see how things work out.” Would he like to stay with Town? Bakinson added: “Like I said, I’m enjoying my football here and everyone has been good to work with, but I don’t know what the situation will be after my loan spell ends. “I feel this is a club on the right trajectory, going upwards, and I can definitely see them continuing to go in the right direction, with or without me, especially with the people they have in charge and the players who are here.”

Photo: TWTD



Linkboy13 added 18:50 - Mar 24

Unless we sign Harry Kane it's not going to happen. 0

muhrensleftfoot added 18:53 - Mar 24

Rather underwhelmed by him so far. Drifts in and out of games. Hope we send him back and sign better in the summer. 0

raycrawfordswig added 18:53 - Mar 24

Haven’t won 3 in a row all season . 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 19:08 - Mar 24

To suggest that this young man is not good enough for our team considering a few injuries we have is in itself criticising our manager. That is foolhardy. Bakinson is a good player with of course room for improvement and he is part of a squad that under KM have averaged two points a game. Have patience and if you judge a player on the mistakes he makes, then no one is good enough! Some of you are seeking perfection - it does not happen in this game at any level. I for one hope we keep him. Indeed I can make a case for saying that no additions are necessary - two points a game will get us promoted! 0

