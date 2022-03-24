Schumacher: Wilson Has Been Outstanding

Thursday, 24th Mar 2022 15:09 Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has praised “outstanding” former Town defender James Wilson, who joined the Pilgrims in the summer following his Portman Road release. Although it was little surprise that Wilson was let go last summer with former manager Paul Cook jettisoning almost every senior player, the 33-year-old had just been named the Blues’ Player of the Year. The once-capped Wales international, who will be back at Portman Road with Plymouth on Saturday, quickly hooked up with Argyle and has been a mainstay of their defence this season, having made 42 starts up to now on the right of their back three. “I think he has been outstanding. We knew when we were bringing him in we were signing a real leader, somebody who is good in the dressing room,” Schumacher told PlymouthLive. “He has been one of our most consistent performers and gives us that little bit of strength and character in that backline, and at this moment in time he's playing really well. “I thought he was excellent on Tuesday night [in the 2-0 home win against Cheltenham Town]. Some of his passing, especially in the first half, was brilliant. He has been a huge part of that defensive line that is doing so well.” For Town, Wilson made 47 starts and two sub appearances having joined in the summer of 2019 after leaving Lincoln.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



SouperJim added 15:14 - Mar 24

Can't say I'm surprised, of all the players Cook binned off I thought we should have kept Wilson. Solid and reliable and a big physical presence, exactly what you need at this level. He's never going to be a top ball playing centre half, but he's a very good stopper at this level and just does the basics well. 3

ThaiBlue added 15:32 - Mar 24

Always rated him and should of kept him.well done cook the clown 2

TimmyH added 15:40 - Mar 24

As I said in a previous post - what incoming manager decides to get rid of the player of the season from 2020/21? knew it was a mistake!... 2

Saxonblue74 added 15:45 - Mar 24

We could say the same of Aaron Drinan and Will Keane who are both having exceptional seasons. Who wanted to keep them?! Is he better than who we have? I'd say not, but its all opinions in football I guess! 1

Wacko added 15:52 - Mar 24

I politely disagree with everyone above - there's no way he'd be in a KM team ahead of Donacien, Wolf or Fridge. In a couple of years we should be way ahead of Plymouth, given that they're currently overachieving and we're underachieving. This was the perfect move for him at the perfect time and I'm glad to see he's thrived. I do agree that Cook is a clown and should've been sacked much earlier! 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:07 - Mar 24

Too much hindsight on here at times. We needed a clean sweep with a new broom and PC (among others) did an incredible job of making that happen. OK, so he didn't achieve what we all demanded on the pitch, but at the height of the "head calling" what we're the replacements being bandied around? Same old managerial merry-go-round dross!!! Cowley, Lampard, even our old mate Warnock to "get us out of a hole"?! We can look back and say if only PC had gone earlier, but that's only because we now know who was next! PC failed us on the pitch, but I thank him whole heartedly for the start of our revolution! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments