Schumacher: Wilson Has Been Outstanding
Thursday, 24th Mar 2022 15:09
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has praised “outstanding” former Town defender James Wilson, who joined the Pilgrims in the summer following his Portman Road release.
Although it was little surprise that Wilson was let go last summer with former manager Paul Cook jettisoning almost every senior player, the 33-year-old had just been named the Blues’ Player of the Year.
The once-capped Wales international, who will be back at Portman Road with Plymouth on Saturday, quickly hooked up with Argyle and has been a mainstay of their defence this season, having made 42 starts up to now on the right of their back three.
“I think he has been outstanding. We knew when we were bringing him in we were signing a real leader, somebody who is good in the dressing room,” Schumacher told PlymouthLive.
“He has been one of our most consistent performers and gives us that little bit of strength and character in that backline, and at this moment in time he's playing really well.
“I thought he was excellent on Tuesday night [in the 2-0 home win against Cheltenham Town]. Some of his passing, especially in the first half, was brilliant. He has been a huge part of that defensive line that is doing so well.”
For Town, Wilson made 47 starts and two sub appearances having joined in the summer of 2019 after leaving Lincoln.
Photo: Matchday Images
