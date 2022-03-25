One of the Most Enjoyable Seasons Ever - Notes for Plymouth Argyle

Friday, 25th Mar 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter After a gut-wrenching draw away to Oxford United last weekend, Town head into a crunch home clash with another play-off chasing side Plymouth and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. With some of the teams around them still having a game in hand, Ipswich desperately need to pick up as many points as they can between now and the end of the season. Their Saturday opponents Plymouth Argyle have recorded six consecutive victories alongside six clean sheets and are currently the most in-form side in League One. This season, Dan Hardie has been dominant in front of goal, Jordan Houghton has offered strength and guile in the midfield with Dan Scarr proving to be imperious at the back. Steven Schumacher “I think [Steven] Schumacher was too modest. Accrington were not the better team, they had two long good spells but we missed similar numbers of chances and on top of that we scored four goals”, “There is no doubt with our open style of play we will have some tough defensive days ahead with Schumacher”, “Schumacher was always in their mind to take over from [Ryan] Lowe.” Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher was the assistant manager to previous boss Ryan Lowe before his departure to Championship side Preston North End in December. “Football is a squad game and Schumacher is doing an excellent job of using the squad effectively”, “I started to fear the worst when Lowe left, but Schumacher has proved more than capable and the team all fight for each other!”, “Schumacher is both likeable and effective, just seems a more genuine man.” After Lowe departed, Schumacher was promoted to the position of manager by the Argyle hierarchy and has done an impressive job to continue Lowe’s previous work. The State of Play “I must admit that so far this is proving to be one of the most enjoyable seasons ever for me watching as an Argyle fan”, “We have a habit of capitulating at the end of the season”, “I am super-chuffed with nine from the last three, I'd predicted five at best. I hope it gives us 'momentum', I'm sure it'll be good for confidence.” As it stands, Argyle find themselves in fourth place in League One with 22 wins, eight draws and nine defeats from their 39 games. “Last season different personnel, different mentality, as shown by the player recruitment in the close season. This team is a totally different beast”, “We need to get the points in the bag in March because April looks tricky”, “If another contender were on a run like us, four straight wins without conceding a goal, we'd be saying they were locked-in for a play-off place.” Plymouth sit five places and 13 points above Ipswich heading into the fixture on Saturday and a win over the visitors would help the Blues keep in touch with the play-offs. The Squad Currently Playmouth have a strong selection of defenders to choose from with James Bolton the most recent centre-back to prove himself over the last few weeks. However, the depth of the squad looks to be their only ‘weakness’, with a handful of positions not having the strongest back-ups. Strength-wise, Plymouth fans have found a lot to be positive about this season, especially in the recent weeks. “We can also build up our financial strength behind the scenes so when we get into the Championship we have the best possible chance of staying there”, “The concentration levels of our players are phenomenal - the strength, the patience, the discipline to know they will play their way out of danger”, “We are now a lot nearer to having strength in depth.” However, on the other hand, they have found a few things to be negative about. “Bolton did have a decent game but he’s still a huge weakness at the back and certainly wasn’t man of the match”, “Not good enough tonight and some weak individual performances. [Ryan] Broom isn't good enough at right-wing back”, “[Luke] Jephcott was back to mediocrity. [Panutche] Camara without space and time wasted possession. We missed both [Joe] Edwards and [Dan] Scarr badly and needed [Ryan] Hardie.” Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Cheltenham Town “Absolutely brilliant. To get these results after so many games in a short period is remarkable. Ipswich here we come!”, “Now starts this really tough run-in, but I think that this team is capable of matching all the teams in the run-in”, “The run-in will be seriously exciting, a couple of them have to drop off and I hope it isn’t us.” “Another game chalked off - dust ourselves down, go again Saturday. The momentum is certainly with us, the boys will not want to take the foot off the gas. Ipswich will pose a different threat but we have no fear”, “Schumacher and his team will have all bases covered when it comes to the game plan against Ipswich”, “It looks like the Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule is catching up with us a bit. Ipswich, who haven’t had midweek games the past couple of weeks, will be very tough.” On Tuesday night, Plymouth strengthened their position in the play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Cheltenham Town at Home Park. Plymouth Argyle 4-0 Accrington Stanley “What a result, even though when we weren’t at our best”, “Accrington were no mugs - but a sign of a good team is that we stood firm, we weathered their pressure and we hit them with clinical play”, “We may not have been our fluent majestic self but we ground it out and got what we need to continue to cement our play =-off place.” “Schumacher will be bursting with pride - he will find it difficult to keep a lid on it”, “Up to fourth now as well. Looking at the table, for the play-offs, it’s four from six now. Can't see Ipswich and Pompey getting back into the mix”, “Well done lads. I thought Stanley played well for 60 minutes but we were just so good on the break. Sending off was correct. What a season.” Last weekend, Plymouth demolished Accrington Stanley 4-0 at Home Park with the visitors losing their goalkeeper to a red card in the second half. Goalkeepers “Not sure I’ve understood the question correctly, but literally speaking, due to age, talent and potential, it’s Michael Cooper”, “Cooper has five clean sheets in five”, “That save from Cooper was top class.” Michael Cooper

Plymouth’s number one goalkeeper Cooper has been in impressive form for Argyle this season, keeping 19 clean sheets so far under both Lowe and Schumacher. “Callum Burton, who has been starved of league action, was all over Cooper at the finish at Bolton hugging and backslapping him”, “I've never seen Callum Burton play but he has quite a good pedigree for a reserve keeper at this level”, “Cooper has been very good for 80 per cent or so of the season so far and he deserves to be given chance to get back to form, and if he doesn’t then maybe Burton.” Picked up from Cambridge United in the summer, goalkeeper Burton was a star for the U’s in League Two last season, helping them to automatic promotion. However, he’s had limited game-time behind Cooper. Defenders “[Macauley] Gillesphey is in fine form, a timeline which seems to have coincided with Lowe's departure”, “Someone like Gillesphey could easily land the ball within 20 yards of the corner flag”, “Gillesphey's passing range and overlapping crosses are a creative threat in their own right.” Macaulay Gillesphey Signed in the summer from Australian side Brisbane Roar, Gillesphey was originally on the books of Newcastle United before switching to the A-League. Looks accomplished at left centre-back. “[Brendan] Galloway's epic box-to-box dribbles”, “This current team would win matches in the Championship I’m sure of that, especially with having Scarr and Galloway back”, “His overall defensive work and passing was great. I feel Galloway is the better player, but Macauley has really grown into the role and the mistakes are rare now.” Another defender picked up in the summer, Galloway spent last season with Luton Town before his contract expired. Had been a constant fixture in the defence before suffering a dislocated kneecap in November. “To be fair, [James] Bolton went for a header and missed it completely against Cambridge”, “The single poster concerned had seen Bolton's first few games in Scarr's position and repeatedly, and slightly bizarrely, labelled Bolton as hopeless”, “He is not hopeless and I thought he was excellent against Stanley, and has been for a number of games now.” Another summer signing, Bolton departed Portsmouth for Plymouth in July. Had to bide his time with injuries to Scarr and Galloway pushing him into the first team, and has been impressive since. “Enjoyed the game but can someone tell me why we signed [Romoney] Crichlow-Noble? Was watching him during the warm-up when all the players were doing their stretches and he just didn't seem interested”, “Lots of posters also thought that Crichlow had an excellent debut”, “Time for Crichlow-Noble to be given a proper run.” One of two new players picked up in January, Crichlow-Noble spent the first half of the season on loan with League Two Swindon Town and is now with Argyle from Huddersfield Town for the season. Hasn’t been able to make the same impact in League One behind a very strong selection of centre-backs. “[Ryan] Law cannot defend”, “Bit harsh on Ryan Law personally, I don’t think he was that bad overall tonight”, “Law was the ready-made replacement but wasn't selected until late in the game.” Young winger Law has started only one league game this season, but has jumped off the bench on a number of occasions this campaign. Looks to be the back-up for Conor Grant at left wing-back. “I think [Steven] Sessegnon is being held back for Ipswich and Joe [Edwards] has been Captain Fantastic”, “Sessegnon bit unlucky not to feature?”, “Sessegnon was good against Portsmouth and showed good pace but is limited on his left foot.” The second player to have joined Plymouth in January, Sessegnon is on loan from Fulham until the summer. Has covered at both left wing-back and right wing-back and looks to be a very athletic defender for oppositions to deal with. Centre-Back “I do think that [Dan] Scarr is missed in the most intense aerial combat, but Bolton is a little more accomplished on the ground”, “Dan Scarr is an honourable mention. Would be right up there if injury had not come”, “Scarr would not get a look in if he was fit now, good player that he is.” Added to their defensive options in the summer, Scarr joined the Pilgrims from Walsall. Has made the jump look seamless and is on the verge of returning from a torn hamstring. “When's Scarr due back? He may not go straight back in thanks to the form of ‘hopeless’ Bolton, but it will good to have the extra cover”, “What a squad we’ll have when Scarr and Galloway are available”, “I love Dan Scarr, but there’s no way back for him on current form.” Playing in the middle of a three-man defence, Scarr has helped make Plymouth much more secure at the back, allowing them to play with freedom going forward. “Every game this season, reliable, dependable, ever present in the side and a calm steadying influence on everything around him”, “[James] Wilson and Bolton looked confident and assured”, “Wilson, Bolton and Gillesphey have been outstanding.” Ex-Town defender James Wilson was the Blues’ Player of the Year last season, despite playing only 18 games. Defensively solid, Wilson was the stand out defender in an ageing Town defence and was a surprise departure this summer. “Gillesphey, Bolton and even Wilson have improved individually and as a unit since he came in”, “Wilson is as reliable as ever”, “I think one of the unsung heroes of the season is Wilson who always seems to put in an impressive, calm and assured performance.” An ever-present at right centre-back for Argyle this year, Wilson has been a key figure in Plymouth’s impressive defensive displays. Has featured in all of the last six games, collecting a clean sheet in each. Midfielders “I think Schumacher will probably opt for [Ryan] Broom and I would understand that choice entirely”, “Has to be Broom, minimises change to formation”, “Broom and Edwards's energy made a big contribution.” Broom’s energy and persistence in the middle of the park makes him a menace for opposition midfielders. With Camara away on international duty, it is likely he will feature in the midfield. “[Panutche] Camara seems rejuvenated”, “He definitely has his faults but he more than makes up for it with his enthusiasm and when he is on form he is unplayable”, “Panutche Camara hurtling across the pitch like a racehorse (with or without the ball), his non-stop infectious smiles.” Midfielder Camara was picked up by Lowe in August of 2020 after his release by League Two side Crawley Town. Has fitted into the team with ease and looks to be the fittest player in the squad. Unavailable on Saturday due to being away with Guinea-Bissau. “Danny [Mayor] has really adapted his game. He just seems a more complete player now that the pressure is off him not to win every game by himself”, “No doubt about this for me when he is plugged in he is a joy to watch”, “Watching him run at Chelsea and them stand off him and treat him with respect speaks volumes. With the ball at his feet he is mesmeric, all opposition eyes glued to the ball.” Danny Mayor Mayor adds more attacking impotence to the midfield, but sometimes that can leave the side a bit open on the counter-attack. Has been in impressive form over the past few months. “He has impressed this season a few times, pinged the ball nicely and looked a tidy technical player, but our set up never seemed to trust him”, “Will say [Adam] Randell but again he is starting to become a an ever-present member of the squad as well”, “Randell has stepped in and excelled.” Young midfielder Randall has covered across the midfield three this season for Plymouth, coming in on multiple occasions to replace suspended or injured players. “Probably unpopular on here, but I'd say that Conor Grant is our best player and our player of the season”, “Grant is better away against attacking teams”, “Grant sitting too deep and unable to get past his man resulting in the easy option of going backwards.” Ex-Town loanee Grant spent three months at Portman Road on loan from Everton before having his spell terminated in November of 2016. Worked his way around a few more teams before finding a home with Plymouth Argyle. Has seven goals and two assists this season. Winger “Captain Fantastic [Joe] Edwards has upped his standard to new levels (although is that because he is peering nervously behind him at Sessegnon”, “he really drives the team on and his energy throughout games is incredible, a proper captain”, “I find it difficult to remember him having a poor game this season to be honest.” Club captain Edwards has been with the Pilgrims since 2019 and has found a home at right wing-back in the 3-5-2 formation, picking up eight goals from that position last season. “If you think how good Edwards is now at right wing-back, imagine him in an attacking midfield slot”, “What a model professional he is. His levels just never drop”, “Edwards played well. Yet again though his natural instincts are to take himself inside.” This year, he has continued where he left off with four goals and two assists so far this season. Adds stability and energy to the right-hand side. Centre Midfielder “[Jordan] Houghton makes us tick”, “Houghton for me. What an influential signing he's been”, “The move could be traced back to Houghton getting a toe on the ball to set up the initial attack.” Fixing the defensive issues from last season was paramount for Lowe, so he added Houghton from MK Dons to fix that. Missed the previous encounter between the two sides in October. “One point to consider is that Houghton has had to be careful as he played the last few games under the threat of a suspension for his 10th yellow”, “A crucial block from Houghton in the area there - he is such an important player for us”, “Brilliant pressing from Houghton in midfield.” Houghton struggled for game-time last season, but looks to be one of last summer’s best signings. Has one goal and five assists this season. Attack “[Luke] Jephcott just stepped across and as soon as he felt contact went down”, “I think Jephcott needs service to blossom”, “Jephcott went down too easily, he tried to buy the pen when just keeping the dangerous ball alive would have been a bonus.” Young striker Jephcott was one of the brightest talents in the EFL last season, scoring 18 goals in his breakthrough season. Has 11 goals this campaign, but misses the game due to being away on international duty with the Wales U21s. “I was really looking forward to [Niall] Ennis this season and his goal against Stanley was superb”, “Ennis needs to start based on that second half performance”, “Just watched the highlights, didn't have the best view of Ennis's goal at the time but what a cracking finish.” Niall Ennis Picked up in January last year, Ennis has been impressive since joining the club from Wolves. Has four goals this season, including two in the last two. “I wasn't impressed by [Jordan] Garrick in his first few performances but if we go up he'll have played a key role - albeit a slightly peripheral one”, “We will lose Garrick but he can be replaced”, “In the striker shuffle I think it's Garrick's turn to partner Hardie.” Currently on loan from Swansea City, Garrick has fallen behind Ennis in the pecking order at Plymouth in the last few weeks. Has seven goals and five assists this season. Striker “[Ryan] Hardie's goals this season have been a mixed bag, as is the case with all strikers. But he has scored some lovely ones”, “Shows how good a season we are having as a team when very few people are mentioning Hardie who is having a fantastic season and will end up with 20 goals”, “Hardie ran himself to exhaustion on Tuesday night.” Star striker Hardie has 19 goals for the Pilgrims this season with two in his last three games. Seems to be a nailed-on starter in the frontline for Plymouth. “What more has Hardie got to do to convince some fans that he is among the best strikers in League One?”, “Hardie caused them trouble and back three very solid”, “Hardie also creates chances for himself through his work-rate”, “I can think of few players for Argyle down the years who have created more chances through their own endeavour, guile, speed, quick thinking and accurate finishing than Hardie this season.” Will be one of the tougher tests for Ipswich this season, but Hardie will also find it tough against an Ipswich defence that is yet to concede to a striker under Kieran McKenna. Plymouth Argyle Fans on ITFC “I often think we have hit the jackpot having both James Wilson and James Bolton in our ranks. Both Pompey and Ipswich were not overly upset to see them leave”, “Ipswich will be well up for this and the last thing we should do is go gung-ho. Keep it tight for the first 10 minutes, then start to turn the screw”, “Ipswich will be fully expecting Edwards and Grant, but with pace out wide and up front with Hardie and Ennis we could really have a go at them first half”, “We need to get Ipswich out of the way so we can get a week's full rest.” Last Time Out – Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Ipswich Town “I thought Ipswich were oddly cynical today, perhaps that’s a compliment to us in the sense that they couldn’t handle us”, “Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted of course that we won, but on balance I think they deserved a point”, “I’ve always felt that Paul Cook is a good manager who sets his teams up in the right way and that’s why I was a little surprised at how cynical and dirty Ipswich were this afternoon.” “To be honest, I think Ipswich are the best side to come to Home Park this year. I think they’ll be right up there this year”, “People said we’d come unstuck against the better sides, I’m yet to see any evidence of that”, “The only team that has really impressed me were Oxford, who going forward were way better than Ipswich (didn't see Rotherham). I think we have bigger tests to come.” Back in October, Ipswich travelled to Home Park looking to make it three wins from three, but despite going ahead through George Edmundson the Blues were ultimately defeated 2-1. Websites The main forum for a Plymouth Argyle fan is Plymouth Argyle Supporters on the Internet.

