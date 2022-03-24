TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Simon Milton Part Two

Thursday, 24th Mar 2022 17:05 Part two of the TWTD-Blue Monday Podcast Simon Milton collaboration, the former midfielder talks about his days working at the club after he hung up his boots, what he makes of the new ownership and new manager Kieran McKenna, as well as his current role with charity Futurestars. Part one, released yesterday, sees Milton talking about the Blues’ 1991/92 season 30 years on, a campaign in which Town came from nowhere to carry off the old Second Division title and won promotion to the Premier League.

Photo: TWTD



