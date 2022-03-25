U18s at Colchester

Friday, 25th Mar 2022 09:46

Town’s U18s are in second-v-third action when they face Colchester United at the North Essex side’s Florence Park training ground on Saturday morning.

Adem Atay’s side dropped to third in the Professional Development League Two South table last week after their game at Watford was postponed, while the U’s won 4-0 at Swansea City to move a point ahead of them.





Photo: Matchday Images