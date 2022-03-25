Town Season Ticket Prices Frozen

Friday, 25th Mar 2022 16:17 Town have announced that their season ticket prices have been frozen ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. The freeze means that an adult can renew their season ticket in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand for £333, while a new season ticket holder can get their seat during the Early Bird Phase One window - which runs from 10am on March 28th to 5pm on Friday 22nd April - for £352. Town have introduced an Early Bird Phase Two window which will include a five per cent increase on the Early Bird Phase One price should the Blues be promoted to the Championship. If Town remain in League One for the 2022/23 season, the Early Bird Phase Two prices will also be frozen. The Early Bird Phase Two dates will be confirmed once Town’s divisional status is set. From Friday 1st July until Saturday 30th July, season tickets will be available at full price, a five per cent increase on the 2021/22 full price should Town play in the Championship next season. If the Blues remain in League One, our Full Price window will be frozen. Current season ticket holders who pay by Direct Debit will automatically be renewed for 2022/23 unless they inform the club otherwise by 5pm on Friday 22nd April. Under-19 and under-12 season ticket holders who received a ‘free’ season ticket for 2021/22 s as part of their compensation for 2020/21 and wish to pay via Direct Debit will be required to set up a new one. Under-12 season tickets can now be purchased in all areas of the Magnus Group West Stand aside from premium seating areas. Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: “Your support, both home and away, has truly been incredible throughout this year. “Given your backing and the cost of living crisis this country is facing, we wanted to commit to freezing season ticket prices for the 2022/23 campaign so that supporting your club can be accessible for all supporters. “Portman Road has become a very difficult place for away teams to come and, make no mistake about it, the backing we have here is a huge part in that. “As I have said many times before and will continue to do so, we can build the club and get it back to where we want it to be, but we can only do this together.” Full pricing details can be found here, while an FAQ on season tickets can be found on the club site here.

Photo: Matchday Images



