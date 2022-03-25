McKenna: Celina's a Player I Could Certainly See as Part of the Future of the Club

Friday, 25th Mar 2022 16:28 Town boss Kieran McKenna says forward Bersant Celina is a player he could see as part of the future of the club, the on-loan Dijon man having recently said he’d like to stay at Portman Road. Celina, 25, has two years left on his contract with Dijon, who are currently 12th in Ligue 2, but said last week he'd like to come back to Portman Road for what would be a third spell. McKenna says the Kosovan international has intimated the same when the two have spoken privately. “I’ve had a few conversations with Bersant and he’s expressed that to me on a personal level as well, which was very pleasing,” he said. “How much he’s enjoying his football and feels part of the club and wants to keep developing with this team and be part of a successful Ipswich team. “That was pleasing to know. He’s certainly a player I really like. I think his qualities fit really well into the football team and as we develop the team I think he can be more important for us going forward. “Obviously there’s the football side of it and then there’s also the business side of it, and both things have to match up, and the wishes of the players and the wishes of the club on both sides have to match up. “There are probably a few discussions to be had over the summer and that’s something that other people at the club will handle apart from me, but Bersant’s a player that I really like, that I enjoy having as part of the team and I could certainly see as part of the future of the club.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueRuin69 added 16:32 - Mar 25

Celena is pure class and loves the club, dont know any fan that does not want him to stay, sign him up! Coyb 1

PortmanTerrorist added 16:52 - Mar 25

Think both manager and player are only starting to understand what each other needs and wants. He is doig OK by his standards at present, but put Bersant in a stable and suitable position and role in the team, and he would improve us again....should be too good for this league but we are still only seeing that sporadically. AM excited to see what the Boss can do with a pre-season esp for the front line and players like Bersant and Chaplin. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments