McKenna: Celina's a Player I Could Certainly See as Part of the Future of the Club
Friday, 25th Mar 2022 16:28
Town boss Kieran McKenna says forward Bersant Celina is a player he could see as part of the future of the club, the on-loan Dijon man having recently said he’d like to stay at Portman Road.
Celina, 25, has two years left on his contract with Dijon, who are currently 12th in Ligue 2, but said last week he'd like to come back to Portman Road for what would be a third spell.
McKenna says the Kosovan international has intimated the same when the two have spoken privately.
“I’ve had a few conversations with Bersant and he’s expressed that to me on a personal level as well, which was very pleasing,” he said. “How much he’s enjoying his football and feels part of the club and wants to keep developing with this team and be part of a successful Ipswich team.
“That was pleasing to know. He’s certainly a player I really like. I think his qualities fit really well into the football team and as we develop the team I think he can be more important for us going forward.
“Obviously there’s the football side of it and then there’s also the business side of it, and both things have to match up, and the wishes of the players and the wishes of the club on both sides have to match up.
“There are probably a few discussions to be had over the summer and that’s something that other people at the club will handle apart from me, but Bersant’s a player that I really like, that I enjoy having as part of the team and I could certainly see as part of the future of the club.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 287 bloggers
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]