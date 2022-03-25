McKenna: A Striker of Mariner's Ilk Will Never Go Out of Fashion

Friday, 25th Mar 2022 16:42 Town and Plymouth Argyle will be paying tribute to legendary striker Paul Mariner at tomorrow’s match between the clubs at Portman Road and manager Kieran McKenna says he’s enjoyed watching highlights of the former England international’s career on tape. Saturday has been designated Paul Mariner Day in the frontman's honour. Mariner, who died in July last year aged 68, was with the Pilgrims between 1973 and 1976 before joining the Blues with whom he won the FA and UEFA Cups before moving on to Arsenal in 1984. He returned to Home Park as a manager between 2009 and 2010. McKenna, 35, is too young to remember Mariner’s career but says he has been catching up on his goals on video. “He’s such a big part of the traditions of this football club. He was a mainstay and such an important part of one of the most successful teams that it has ever produced and a big reason why we have the football club as it is today,” the Blues boss said. “And we wouldn’t be in this position and have the following that we do if it wasn’t for the success of the team that Paul was such a big part of. “I think that it’s right and I’m very pleased that we continue to respect and acknowledge those traditions when we can, and the legends who have represented the club are such a big part of that. “I’ve enjoyed watching some more of Paul’s career lately, obviously it was a little bit before my time of watching football live, so I’ve enjoyed watching some old videos back and seeing his style of play and watching some of his goals, and also just finding out more detail on the fantastic success he had here. “That’s been enjoyable for me and certainly for the supporters who remember that team, and tomorrow is a really good occasion that they can celebrate Paul and the fantastic achievements that he had for the football club and hopefully we can connect that with what will hopefully be a bright future for the club.” Any particular goals catch his eye? “It’s obviously hard always sometimes in the footage to see who the opposition is, but he was such a powerful forward and some of the headers, you could just see the physical presence that he had in terms of leading the line. “I think a striker of that ilk will never go out of fashion and certainly any era of the teams on the pitch tomorrow would certainly be happy to have a striker of Paul’s ilk up front. “He was obviously a fantastic player and it’s great to look back at some of the goals he scored at the club.”

