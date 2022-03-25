McKenna: Drone Footage the Best Way to Review Training

Friday, 25th Mar 2022 17:02 Boss Kieran McKenna says drones provide the best footage from which to review training sessions. Former Blues midfielder Simon Milton revealed the use of drones during training in his podcast with TWTD and Blue Monday earlier in the week having recently spent time at Playford Road watching McKenna put his squad through their paces. “The analysis side is very, very important for us,” he said. “We obviously review all of the games from a team unit and individual perspective and we look to do the same with training sessions. “It’s very important that all the training sessions are filmed so we can take the learning from them and I think at the moment the drone footage is the best way to do that. “It’s not the only way but it’s the best footage for staff and players to be able to reflect and review training. “That’s a part of what we do at the moment but it’s only a part of it and we’re going to look to expand and develop our use of technology and to support the learning process of the players and that’s one part of it at the moment.”

Photo: TWTD



