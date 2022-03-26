Three Changes For Town Against Plymouth

Saturday, 26th Mar 2022 14:30

Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this afternoon’s home game against Plymouth at Portman Road.

Skipper Sam Morsy returns to the midfield for Tom Carroll, who drops to the bench, while Sone Aluko is one of the number 10s alongside Bersant Celina, with James Norwood the central striker. Conor Chaplin and Joe Pigott are also among the subs.

Argyle make two changes with Steven Sessegnon coming in at left wing-back and Adam Randell into central midfield with former Blues loanee Conor Grant missing out due to injury and Ryan Broom on the bench.

Former Blues centre-half James Wilson is at the centre of the Plymouth defence.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Bakinson, Thompson, Aluko, Celina, Norwood. Subs: Hladky Baggott, Penney, Carroll, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott.

Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Bolton, Gillesphey, Houghton, Edwards (c), Randell, Mayor, Sessegnon, Ennis, Hardie. Subs: Burton, Scarr, Broom, Garrick, Lewis, Law, Crichlow. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).





Photo: TWTD