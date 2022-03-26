U18s Win Nine-Goal Thriller at Colchester

Saturday, 26th Mar 2022 20:29

Town’s U18s climbed back to second in Professional Development League Two South after coming from behind twice to defeat 5-4 at Colchester at their Florence Park training ground via a 90th minute Ash Boatswain winning goal.

The young Blues were behind 2-0 and 4-2 but Jesse Nwabueze scored twice and Jack Manley and Emmanuel Okunowo once each prior to Boatswain (pictured) scoring in the final minute to secure the three points.

Town, who fielded four schoolboys from the start, move ahead of the U’s back into second behind runaway leaders Charlton.





Photo: James Ager