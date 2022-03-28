Tickets Available For Evening With Wark and Butcher in Bury

Monday, 28th Mar 2022 12:05

A few tickets are still available for the ITFC Official Supporters Club’s Evening of Questions and Answers with John Wark and Terry Butcher at Bury Town Football Club this evening (doors and bar open at 6.45pm for 7.30pm start).

Entry is £10 via contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk or on the door. There will be a raffle, while food will be available.





Photo: Action Images