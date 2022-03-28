Duo Win Caps

Blues youngsters Armando Dobra and Lewis Ridd have added to their international caps.

Dobra, 20, who is on loan at Colchester United, came on as a 36th-minute sub for Albania’s U21s as they were beaten 1-0 by the Czech Republic in a European Championships qualifier at the Elbasan Arena on Friday to win his ninth cap.

The Albanian youngsters are in action again on Tuesday when they take on their England counterparts at the same venue.

Academy keeper Lewis Ridd, 17, who has been on loan at Bury Town, was in the Wales U18 team which drew 2-2 with Finland in a friendly at Colliers Park, Wrexham this morning.





Photos: Matchday Images/James Ager