Fans' Forum to Be Streamed Live

Tuesday, 29th Mar 2022 10:00

This evening’s third Fans’ Forum of the season, featuring manager Kieran McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton and director of performance Andy Rolls, will be streamed live via the club’s YouTube channel.

The event, which will be attended by 150 supporters in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, starts at 6.30pm and runs to 8pm.

Fans not able to make the event can submit questions via the club's Twitter and Facebook accounts.









Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC