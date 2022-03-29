U18s Final to Be Played at Portman Road

Tuesday, 29th Mar 2022 11:07

Town’s U18s’ Professional Development League Cup final against Coventry City will be played at Portman Road on Tuesday 26th April (KO TBC).

Adem Atay’s side beat Wigan 1-0 at Playford Road earlier this month to reach the final, while the Sky Blues defeated Charlton by the same scoreline in their semi-final.

Meanwhile, Town’s U16s beat Walsham-Le-Willows 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Boys' U18 Midweek Cup last night. They will face AFC Sudbury in the final at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium on Thursday 5th May (KO 7.30pm).

Six of Suffolk FA’s county finals will be taking place at the JobServe Community Stadium this year with Portman Road unavailable due to the building work set to take place over the summer.

Town’s U16s have also reached the final of the Professional Development League Cup.





Photo: Matchday Images