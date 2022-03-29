Ticket Promotion For Wigan Match

Town have announced a ticket promotion at the home game against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday 19th April (KO 7.45pm) with season ticket holders able to buy up to two further seats at reduced prices.

The additional tickets will be available for £10 for adults, £5 for seniors aged 65-plus, £5 for under-23s and £3 for under-19s.

In order to receive the discounted rates, the tickets must be purchased on the season ticket holders' account.

Normal matchday ticket prices will apply for fans not buying seats via season ticket holders.

The Latics are currently second in League One, one point behind leaders Rotherham but with two games in hand.

Tickets for the match have gone on sale this morning to Ultimate members with this the order of priority:



Ultimate members: Tuesday 29th March at 10am

Silver members: Wednesday 30th March at 10am

Gold members: Wednesday 30th March at 10am

Season ticket holders: Friday 1st April at 10am

General sale: Monday 4th April at 10am

Town’s 2022/23 season tickets went on sale yesterday with prices frozen from 2021/22.





Photo: Pagepix