Town Appoint New Head of Recruitment
Wednesday, 30th Mar 2022 09:22
Town have announced the appointment of Sam Williams as their new head of recruitment.
At last night's Fans' Forum CEO Mark Ashton revealed that the club were set to name a new man to run their scouting system.
Williams will officially join the Blues from Manchester United, where he is currently a first-team recruitment analyst and academy scout, on Monday 11th April.
Before joining United in November 2017, Williams had been an academy scout at Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday.
“Mark Ashton really sold the club and it’s a really exciting time to be joining,” Williams told the club site.
“It’s been a privilege to work for Manchester United and I’ve worked with fantastic people, but this was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down.
“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the transfer window. I’m looking forward to the challenge and working together closely with Kieran [McKenna], [assistant manager] Martyn [Pert] and [director of football operations] Gary [Probert].
“We’re going to implement a very thorough and methodical process which will help provide the best available players to help us achieve our aims and ambitions, which is getting the club back up the leagues.”
Speaking last night having been asked about the scouting structure, Ashton said: “It’s work in progress, it’s an area that reports into Gary Probert. The club has appointed a head of recruitment that will be announced imminently.
“We’re got technical recruitment and data in place and we have scouts in place but we have been searching far and wide for someone to lead that team.
“I’m delighted, Martyn Pert’s been really influential in helping us with that, we’ve found that person.”
Photo: Matchday Images
