Ashton and McKenna on Simpson

Wednesday, 30th Mar 2022 12:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton have spoken about striker Tyreece Simpson’s current situation. The 20-year-old scored 11 times while on loan at Swindon during the first half of the season but was recalled towards the end of January having rebuffed the offer of a new contract. The academy product’s current terms are up in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season. Asked about Simpson’s situation at last night’s Fans’ Forum, manager McKenna said: “Tyreece is a player I didn’t know so well coming into the club, a player who has gone on his first loan experience and had a productive experience at Swindon in the first half of the season. “I’ve said publicly before so it’s not news, Tyreece’s discussions and recall were around his contract situation and his commitment to the football club and something the club were working with him and his representatives on. “At the time he was recalled at the end of January, it wasn’t to be involved in our first-team squad, it was a recall to have some discussions about his future at the club with a view to going back out on loan again at the end of January. “Those discussions didn’t progress as either party wanted at that time to a satisfactory end. Obviously the window closed and Tyreece is currently part of the football club. “I’ve had conversations with him through the process and said that we wanted to get the right thing sorted for his development but also for the rest of his season, and I think the club tried to work with him towards that.

“So long as he’s in the football club, I want to work with him and develop him because I think he’s got potential to be part of this football club going forward. “Since he has returned to the club, which wasn’t planned as an addition for us for the second half of the season, he’s had an opportunity to train with the first team. “He was hampered by a little injury but he’s now actually back in full training and has been training well and as it currently stands is an option and is available for us in an area of the pitch where we have really big numbers and we have depth but also where Tyreece can give us a different attribute. “At the moment he’s training well, he’s probably going into his second full week of training with us as a group so I’m getting to know him a little bit better. “The rest of the squad are getting to know him and his attributes a little bit better and it’s to him to now keep showing in training that he can contribute to us for the rest of the season. “And then beyond that, I’m having conversations with Tyreece on a regular basis about his future, how I see his development, how I see how his part in this team could be. “And it’s up to Tyreece and his representatives to continue talks with the club on a contractual situation to hopefully find something that each party can be happy with and Tyreece can continue his development and hopefully have a part to play at Ipswich Town.” Ashton added: “What I would say, it’s wrong of me to talk about any individual player’s contract, but one thing I can promise our supporter base is that I will fight tooth and nail for this football club. “This football club will not in any shape or form be agent or representative led. It doesn’t work. Doesn’t work for me, won’t work for this ownership group. “Ipswich Town will decide where its young players go, what’s best and what contracts are put in front of them and how that works and how that pathway works to the first team. “And it’s the same for the senior boys. We have good relationships, most of the agents across the world, we have a big wide network, and I think if you look at the careers of myself and people around me, we’ve been really successful in what we’ve done in player trading. “Our job is to protect this football club and at times that’s tough, and it’s a tough world with agents at times. “But we have to protect the football club and if we don’t show strength at certain times, trust me, our football club will get walked all over. I’ve seen it time and time again. “We need to do the right thing, nothing’s ever personal, sometimes it’s business. My job is fundamentally to protect Ipswich Town Football Club and that’s what I will do right until the last second I’m here. “But we try and do it in the right way, by the way, we have good relationships with most if not all agents and they’re happy to bring players here because we do contract and pay people in the right way, we incentivise them, we develop those contracts and on the playing side you’ve got coaches who will develop them. “As Kieran said, this football club will be a really appetising place for young players to come for many years ahead.”

Upthetown1970 added 12:56 - Mar 30

Don't think Simpson will be with us next season. Another youngster in my opinion given no real opinion but to leave. If your one of Ashton's chums you get a good deal if not its a take it or leave it deal (and believe me the deal is terrible) then try and make it look like it's the player that doesn't want to stay. Dyer leaving will give you a little idea of how the youngsters are being treated. I've got friends (not so many now) at the club and believe me Ashton likes things his own way. Good luck to the lad wherever you may end up. -9

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:10 - Mar 30

Upthetowen1970 another person ‘who knows people at the club’ McKenna has come out saying this will be a great place for youngsters to play in an interview last week and I’m more inclined to believe him than you as so far he’s been spot on about everything he’s gone and done. To be honest Ashtons worked extremely hard behind the scenes supporting the last manager and this and as he and many others have said this club has been run into the ground past 16 plus years and he and the owners are doing their utmost to change that and until I see different then I’ll take their word.

Regarding the kids yeah it’s not been great coming into the first team in the past however that may very well change now BUT they also have to be better than what we already have at the club as well people have calamities for bonne or Norwood or Jackson etc etc so how on earth was Simpson going to get ahead of those without McKenna even seeing him!? 🙄 2

tivo added 13:13 - Mar 30

A big F you from Ashton to his agent.



Tyreece needs to spend more time getting the right people around him than fannying about with Balenciaga kno3bs 1

Upthetown1970 added 13:19 - Mar 30

Beatties.

McKenna is doing a fantastic job. Let's see how many youngsters get a chance. Last season we had a crop of player who went all the way to a youth Cup semifinal. None of these youngsters have been given an opportunity. All I'm saying is don't believe everything you read in these well worded statements. 0

atty added 13:23 - Mar 30

Don’t think has any intention of staying with us. After one decent half season in Lge 2 he seems to think he should walk into the first team squad. His parting message to Swindon ended with “ until the next time” . Says it all. Don’t waste. Time on him BUT take up the option and put him on the transfer list. DONT let him leave for nothing. 1

Essexnblue added 13:23 - Mar 30

Personally I dont care how arrogant Ashton is as long as he backs KMK and continues to take us up the leagues as I am certain he will.

As for Simpson, its obvious something went on at Swindon as 2 other loanees were also sent back to there clubs on the same day as Tyreece.

To me it stinks of agent involvement and rightfully Ashton has boxed that avenue right off.

His agent would be better off advising Tyreece on how to use Social Media in a positive light, than playing financial games with ITFC.

I wouldnt mind if he was dynamite but the lads goal ratio in the U23s isnt great! 1

ITFCsince67 added 13:33 - Mar 30

Sounds like an Agent who is out of his depth in contract talks and telling a player he is worth more than reality. Performance based contracts always best with footballers.

0

oldburian added 13:39 - Mar 30

Remember we have a years option on him which undoubtedly we I’ll take up. If we then offer appropriate terms in 2023 and those are declined then we would be entitled to a development fee from whoever he joined. 0

