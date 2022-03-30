Dobra Wins U21s Cap

Wednesday, 30th Mar 2022 15:25 On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra added to his Albania U21s caps as his side was beaten 3-0 by England at the Elbasan Arena last night. Dobra, 20, who is on loan at Colchester for the season, played the full 90 minutes as he made his 10th appearance at U21 level.

midastouch added 16:01 - Mar 30

What's happened to Diego MaraDobra? Was expecting him to do a lot better at Colchester. Not really happened for him there from what I can gather. Was hoping he'd make the grade for us but if he can't make the grade at Colchester it's not looking too promising for him here either I fear. 0

