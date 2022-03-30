Dobra Wins U21s Cap
Wednesday, 30th Mar 2022 15:25
On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra added to his Albania U21s caps as his side was beaten 3-0 by England at the Elbasan Arena last night.
Dobra, 20, who is on loan at Colchester for the season, played the full 90 minutes as he made his 10th appearance at U21 level.
