TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Mark Ashton

Wednesday, 30th Mar 2022 17:00

In the latest collaboration between TWTD and the Blue Monday Podcast we speak to Town CEO Mark Ashton.

Ashton talks about manager Kieran McKenna’s recruitment and impact, new head of recruitment Sam Williams and the club’s approach to scouting, plans for Playford Road, the academy and much, much more.

An audio version of the podcast can be found on Acast and Spotify.





Photo: TWTD