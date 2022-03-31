Player of the Year Voting to Start on Friday

Thursday, 31st Mar 2022 14:54 Voting for this season’s official Supporters Club Player of the Year gets under way tomorrow morning at 8am. The award is expected to be hotly contested with a number of players potentially in the running for the coveted Harwich Rosebowl, which was carried off last year by James Wilson. Votes can be cast via the Supporters Club website from 8am on Friday until 8pm on Thursday 7th April. The winner will be announced at the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year Awards event on Saturday 30th April, which takes place following the final game of the season against Charlton. In addition, all this season debutants will receive their traditional salver. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday from 1pm-2pm from a table in the marquee in the Fanzone and also before the Wigan game from the same location from 6.30pm-7.30pm. Tickets can also be reserved for collection and payment by emailing contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s who must be accompanied by an adult. Further information on the event will be announced in due course.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



SussexTractor added 15:05 - Mar 31

It will be Walton or Burns for me 0

Blocker123 added 15:12 - Mar 31

Janoi Donacien… he has been the most consistent performer in every game over the whole season by far! Easy choice!!! 0

pennblue added 15:29 - Mar 31

Morsy all the way for me 0

midastouch added 15:32 - Mar 31

Burns Baby Burns 0

trncbluearmy added 15:53 - Mar 31

Celina, absolute class



But to be fair there are plenty of others worth voting for, what a change from having to vote for the goalkeeper and Waltons been brilliant but got to be an outfield player this season.



1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments