Player of the Year Voting to Start on Friday
Thursday, 31st Mar 2022 14:54
Voting for this season’s official Supporters Club Player of the Year gets under way tomorrow morning at 8am.
The award is expected to be hotly contested with a number of players potentially in the running for the coveted Harwich Rosebowl, which was carried off last year by James Wilson.
Votes can be cast via the Supporters Club website from 8am on Friday until 8pm on Thursday 7th April.
The winner will be announced at the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year Awards event on Saturday 30th April, which takes place following the final game of the season against Charlton. In addition, all this season debutants will receive their traditional salver.
Tickets will go on sale on Saturday from 1pm-2pm from a table in the marquee in the Fanzone and also before the Wigan game from the same location from 6.30pm-7.30pm.
Tickets can also be reserved for collection and payment by emailing contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s who must be accompanied by an adult. Further information on the event will be announced in due course.
Photo: Matchday Images
