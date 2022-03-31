Former Striker Deehan Battling Dementia
Thursday, 31st Mar 2022 15:17
Former Town striker John Deehan has been battling Alzheimer’s Disease for the last six years, his wife has announced.
Deehan, 64, was with the Blues between 1986 and 1988, making 56 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring 14 times, having joined from Norwich City in a swap deal which saw Trevor Putney move in the opposite direction.
In a statement Linda Deehan said: “Now seems like the right time to inform you that for several years my husband John Deehan, former Aston Villa, WBA, Norwich City and Ipswich Town centre forward, has been battling a neurodegenerative disease.
“John’s consultant has concluded that he has dementia, namely Alzheimer’s Disease. John was only 58 years old at the time.
“John has good days and bad days. He endeavours to continue to live and enjoy a normal life, as best as possible, however almost every day we are confronted with a new challenge.
“If you come across him at a match or elsewhere, please don’t be afraid to interact with him. Please understand that John may not be able to converse in the way he once did, but he still loves to talk about football and share a laugh.
“Please be considerate if he is having a bad day and struggling. This disease plays tricks on his memory, so he may not be able to remember accurately, and he may find signing autographs a challenge.
“Even though things have not ended as we had planned, we continue to live our lives as best we can.”
Deehan also had spells as manager at Norwich and Wigan, and as caretaker boss at Villa.
The focus on former players suffering with dementia has increased in recent years with research conducted for the PFA and the FA finding that ex-players are from two to five times more likely to die from degenerative brain diseases than the wider population.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 287 bloggers
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]