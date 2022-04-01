Donacien: Proud of Our Defensive Record

Friday, 1st Apr 2022 06:00 Town defender Janoi Donacien has spoken of his pride at being a member of the side that has earned a reputation as League One’s shut-out kings. The Blues have kept nine clean sheets in an unbeaten run of 11 games – and 12 in 17 league games since manager Kieran McKenna took charge in mid-December, losing just twice in that time. Donacien said: “I take a lot of pride in our record. It has become a large part of us and what we do. We work so hard both on and off the ball. We smother opposition teams and make it so difficult for them to create, right from the start of games, from the forwards pressing to the midfield and us just squeezing in from behind. “As a defence we make it so hard for them and as a team we are super proud of the record. We talk about it in our team meetings and we can’t remember the last number nine to score against us. And as long as we keep it like that, where the strikers aren’t scoring against us, we’ve got a great chance. “After the game on Saturday we’ll have a team meeting and we’ll have our unit meeting. There will be more meetings during the week and we will go through everything. There’s a lot of detail with [head of analysis] Charlie [Turnbull], the gaffer, [head of performance analysis] Will [Stephenson], [assistant manager] Martyn [Pert] and Reg [goalkeeper-coach Rene Gilmartin]. “They put lots of detail on us and they show us where we’ve improved and also where we might have got it wrong. “They show us clips of the other teams and show us how they want us to play against them. They give us lots of ideas and when we’re out on the training field we practice a lot on our structure and our shape. There is so much detail but it’s really good.” St Lucia-born Donacien, 28, moved to England with his family in 2001 and his early football experience came at Luton and Tottenham. He has been ever-present under McKenna and, when asked how much he is enjoying his football at the moment, replied: “Every day, when we come into training, we work hard and it’s really enjoyable working with the lads right now. “Everyone’s positive, Saturdays at home, packed out stadium, crowd singing along and we’re playing really, really well, so it’s really positive stuff right now. “I’m obviously enjoying my football, more than at any time in the past, because it’s the most I have played and we’re on a really good run, keeping clean sheets as a team. “On a personal note, I’ve been hearing a lot about people saying some good things and it’s always good to hear. I’m really positive about things at the moment because we’re going along well and hopefully it will continue.” The former Aston Villa youngster’s story is one of huge success after his Portman Road future was called into question last season when he failed to make any league appearances and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at League One rivals Fleetwood, where he played 19 times. But rather than allow him to move on when his contract expired at the end of the season, he was offered and accepted a new deal, and has clocked up more league starts than any other player in the squad. It has been quite a turnaround and Donacien added: “I’ve always tried to be positive. It’s been a weird one for me here but positivity has helped. I’ve tried not to take things too personally and just kept my head down and worked hard. “I’m a strong family man and the support I have had from them has also been a big help to me. Pure positivity, that’s been the thing. “My team-mates, they have all been very supportive. There are a lot of good guys, even the ones who were here before I joined the club, like Chambo [Luke Chambers] and Skusey [Cole Skuse], to the guys who are here now. I’ve come across a lot of good people at this club.” Town’s squad underwent serious surgery last summer, of course, with 19 new signings and after an indifferent first half of the season under Paul Cook, things have really taken off since McKenna left his role as first team coach at Manchester United took charge. Asked to identify the players who have been the driving force under the new manager, Donacien added: “There are a few like that to be fair. There’s a lot of talk about golf at the moment and some of us go out for a meal together. Pigs [Joe Pigott], George [Edmundson] and some other lads like to have a coffee. “There are lots of different things that we do together and it’s all good, all positive. The more time you spend with people, the closer you become. “They are more than just teammates; they are friends and you want to protect them and help them out as much as you can. I’m not one of the golfers. I’ll go out and do most things but I will not swing a club.”

Photo: TWTD



