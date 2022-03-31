Town Agents' Fees Â£779,739

Thursday, 31st Mar 2022 16:43

Town spent Â£779,739 on agentsâ€™ fees between February 2nd 2021 and January 31st this year, almost double the Â£341,622 paid out during the previous year.

Only Sheffield Wednesday, Â£796,224, paid out more among the other League One clubs.

The significant increase in spending on agents is little surprise given the turnaround in playing staff over the summer.

As well as new permanent and loan signings, the Â£779,739 includes the fees relating to new contracts for the likes of Janoi Donacien, Idris El Mizouni and youngsters Harley Curtis and Ola Bello.

The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.





Photo: Matchday Images